National Romania Day/Bode: Only united will we achieve our country's goals

Only united will we achieve our country's goals and strengthen the European and Euro-Atlantic path of modern Romania, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Thursday, December 1, Romania's National Day.

"The national holiday brings us closer Romanian to Romanian, people to people! It is a special day in which we show our gratitude to those who, throughout history, intertwined their own destiny with that of the country so that the dream of Romanians' national unity may become a reality. This day is about responsibility, about patriotism and sacrifice, about honour and dignity - a day in which we should pay tribute to those whom history remembered as unifiers or completers, paragons of morality, determination and courage," Bode wrote on Facebook.

In his opinion, "Romania's National Day also is an exhortation to each of us to continue the process of consolidating and modernising the Romanian state, to intensify efforts so that the country may take the place it deserves among the states of the world."

"The Interior Ministry, as part of the national security institutional architecture, remains consistent with its commitment to defending the safety of Romanians and a reliable partner of national and international organisations in various forms of co-operation. Happy birthday, Romanians! Happy birthday, Romania." AGERPRES