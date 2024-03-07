National Trade Union Bloc is picketing Romexpo, where the EPP Congress is unfolding

Trade unionists members of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) on Thursday are picketing the Romexpo Exhibition Complex, where the PPE Congress is unfolding, in order to draw the attention of European political leaders to the anti-union practices of the general director of the Romanian National Post Company, a press release from the trade union federation, sent to AGERPRES, informs.

The protest is taking place as a result of "the latest actions of the general director Valentin Stefan and his hostile attitude".

"The manager of the Romanian Post violates the fundamental labour rights of the employees! He violates the fundamental rights of work and workers. Currently, Valentin Stefan represents a stain on the face of the PNL. As a trade union organization, we will not tolerate anti-union practices in the Romanian Post. It is need for social justice for postal workers!" the representatives of the National Bank of Romania say in the document.

Also on Thursday, similar picketing actions will take place at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party (1 Modrogan Street) and at the headquarters of C.N. Posta Romana (140 Dacia Boulevard), states the BNS.

The list of grievances of the trade unionists currently includes the same subjects as in the previous year, namely: the lack of a transparent, motivating and non-discriminatory salary system, which led to the situation in the Romanian Post Office where 80% of the staff receive the minimum wage in the economy, regardless of position, studies, responsibilities, professional experience.

Also, the Posta Romana Free Trade Union (SLPR) emphasizes that there is a huge risk that, once the minimum wage in the economy increases, from January 1, 2024, the Romanian Post will enter into insolvency proceedings or lay off many thousands of employees.

Posta Romana is the market leader in the postal services sector and serves approximately 19 million Romanians, through an extensive network of 5,500 post offices.

Currently, the company is owned by the Romanian state, represented by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, which owns 93.52% of the share package. Fondul Proprietatea owns 6.48% of the company's share capital.