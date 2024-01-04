Nicolae Grigorescu leads the best-selling artists' art auction list in 2023

The painter Nicolae Grigorescu is the leader in the list of best-selling artists at art auctions in Romania in 2023, with sales of almost 480,000 euros.

In last year's list of the best-selling artists at auctions in the country made by the specialized website www.tudor-art.com, Grigorescu is the leader with total sales of 478,781 euros for 14 auctioned works.

On the second place is Nicolae Tonitza, with 16 works bought for the total amount of 406,800 euros, and on the third place is Sabin Balasa, with 18 works, awarded for the total amount of 206,607 euros.

The following places in the 2023 list of best-selling artists are occupied by: Felix Aftene, with 27 works sold for a total of 187,150 euros; Alexandru Ciucurencu - with 20 works, at 169,413 euros; Horia Bernea - with 13 works, at 150,227 euros; George Mazilu - with 29 works, at 141,644 euros; Octav Bancila - with 22 works, for 134,985 euros; Iosif Iser - with 32 works, at 121,217 euros and Francisc Sirato, with nine works, at 117,024 euros.In 2022, the top ten of the best-selling artists at art auctions in Romania was led by Nicolae Tonitza with total sales of 516,542 euros for 40 auctioned works. He was followed by Nicolae Grigorescu, with sales of 469,718 euros (eight works), Samuel Mutzner - 355,792 (38 works); Stefan Caltia - 346,105 euros (65 works); Ion Tuculescu - 298,545 euros (eight works); Corneliu Baba - 253,168 euros (27 works); Felix Aftene - 238,674 euros (36 works); Theodor Aman - 221,181 euros (30 works); Sabin Balasa - 208,000 euros (20 works).