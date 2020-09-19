Nicusor Dan: Gabriela Firea is leading a campaign of lies and manipulation against me

Nicusor Dan, the candidate backed by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance for the Bucharest City Hall, says the current Mayor and candidate Gabriela Firea is leading a campaign of "lies and manipulation" against him, inviting the latter to two debates next week at two television stations.

"It is a campaign of lies and manipulation, based on phone calls, on not assumed online messages and sadly on the complicity of some press institutions," Nicusor Dan said in a press conference on Saturday.

Dan added that it is not true that he will cut the heat subsidy, nor the public transport subsidy, if elected Bucharest general mayor.

He said that Gabriela Firea uses such lies to cover her lack of achievements and failures of her 4-year long tenure.

Nicusor Dan requested the current Bucharest mayor to answer regarding the information he has brought in the public space on the 50 persons who lead the Bucharest City Hall having as sole "quality to be godfathers, godchildren, friends, business partners, neighbours, children of the godfathers, children of the godchildren, children of friends."

"These people, because they lack any competence for the positions they fill, are not capable to draw EU funds, are incapable to solve the traffic in Bucharest, the pollution in the city, but on the contrary they grant green areas for their friends build whatever on them. This is the real problem the acting mayor has to answer to," Nicusor Dan said.

Dan invited Gabriela Firea to participate in a debate on Tuesday at B1 TV station and to another on Wednesday at Realitatea TV.