No cases of monkeypox or suspicion of disease have been reported in Romania (Health ministry)

No cases of monkeypox or suspicion of disease have been reported in Romania, the Ministry of Health (MS) said in a message on Facebook.

The announcement comes in the context of the information published in the online environment regarding a possible case of monkeypox at the Municipal Hospital in Radauti, Suceava County, Agerpres.ro informs.

"From a clinical and epidemiological perspective, the case in Radauti is that of a 43-year-old patient with chickenpox, infected after contact with children, family members, who had this disease, according to the head of the Infectious Diseases department at the local hospital, Dr. Angelica Popescu," states the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the ministry representatives point out that the monkeypox does not spread easily between people and requires close contact. The virus enters the body through damaged skin or mucous membranes, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose or mouth and through body fluids.

The main way it can be spread is during close and prolonged physical contact with a person who has monkeypox. There is no evidence to suggest that the patient in Radauti can be infected with the monkeypox virus, according to the Ministry of Health.