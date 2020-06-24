Non-government resident customers' deposits up 1.4pct in May 2020

Deposits of non-government resident customers went up 1.4 percent month on month to RON 383,546.2 million in May 2020 and the annual growth rate was 13.9 percent (11.4 percent in real terms), a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

Residents' RON-denominated deposits, representing 64.1 percent of deposits of non-government customers, increased by 1.9 percent to RON 245,820.1 million month on month and moved up 11.0 percent (8.5 percent in real terms) year on year.RON-denominated household deposits advanced by 0.8 percent to RON 139,064.6 million month on month and by 13.0 percent (10.5 percent in real terms) year on year.RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 3.5 percent (up to RON 106,755.6 million) month on month and rose by 8.6 percent versus the year-ago period.Residents' foreign currency-denominated deposits, representing 35.9 percent of deposits of non-government customers, climbed by 0.3 percent against the previous month to RON 137,726.1 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, these deposits moved up 0.3 percent to EUR 28,440.5 million). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew 19.6 percent when expressed in RON (or 17.3 percent when expressed in EUR).Forex-denominated deposits of households advanced by 0.5 percent from the previous month (0.5 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON, up to RON 99,437.3 million (similar developments when the indicator is expressed in EUR). On an annual basis, this indicator expanded by 18.4 percent when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, this indicator rose by 16.1 percent).Forex-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) decreased by 0.2 percent (or 0.3 percent in real terms) against the previous month when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, these deposits went down 0.3 percent). Compared to May 2019, forex-denominated deposits of other sectors moved up 22.7 percent when expressed in RON (20.3 percent when expressed in EUR).