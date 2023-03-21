Nuclearelectrica - Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ink MoU to develop nuclear energy programme

Nuclearelectrica and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector to support the development of this critical energy source in addressing the challenges of energy security and climate change, a release sent on Monday to Agerpres, reads.

The objective of the MoU is to provide both parties with a favorable framework for a potential collaboration regarding the development and expansion of nuclear energy programs in the UAE and Romania, as well as in Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the source, ENEC and Nuclearelectrica will work together to assess the potential partnerships regarding the support in the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants, capacity building and human capital development, as well as synergies in the field of research and development. The two parties will exchange experience in developing the financial and commercial frameworks of nuclear programmes and exchange knowledge on project management capabilities.

SN Nuclearelectrica SA has ongoing strategic investment projects with an estimated value of 12 billion euros, including the refurbishment of Cernavoda Unit 1, the Unit 3 and 4 Project, the development of small modular reactors in cooperation with NuScale, as well as support projects for current operations, such as the detritiation plant. SNN's investment projects contribute clean energy to Romania's energy stability, socio-economic development, the development of the nuclear industry and the formation of a new generation of specialists. The completion of the investment projects of SN Nuclearelectrica SA will lead, after 2031, to ensuring approximately 33 pct of the consumption needs and an estimated 66 pct of the energy without CO2 emissions at national level, as well as to avoiding the release into the atmosphere of approximately 24 million tons of CO2 annually.

Nuclearelectrica SA is the Romanian national company producing electricity, heat and nuclear fuel operating under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, the Romanian state owning 82.49 pct of the shares, and the other shareholders 17.50 pct, after the company's listing on the stock exchange in 2013.

CNE Cernavoda subsidiary operates two CANDU nuclear units, which are two of the most advanced units of the over 400 nuclear power plants in the world, a nuclear fuel manufacturing and is in the process of carrying out an integrated fuel cycle by purchasing a uranium concentrate processing line, in order to support the company's long-term investment projects.

Nuclearelectrica has a major role at national level, contributing with over 18 pct of nuclear energy to the total energy production and with 33 pct to the total production of energy without CO2 in Romania.AGERPRES