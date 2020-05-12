Number of employment contracts suspended since state of emergency start falls below 900,000

The number of individual employment contracts suspended since the declaration of the state of emergency on March 16 was 899,328 as of this Tuesday, according to figures with the Labor Inspectorate released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Of these, 260,201 employment contracts were in the manufacturing industry; 160,784 in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and 113,219 in the HoReCa industry.

The number of individual employment contracts terminated during the same period stood at 344,355: 61,830 in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; 60,428 in the manufacturing industry; and 49,659 in the building industry.