Number of employment contracts terminated since declaration of state of emergency, nearing 271,000

The number of employment contracts terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency (March 16) and until Wednesday is 270,819, according to figures centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).

Since March 30, the day on which the MMPS began to constantly communicate the situation of the employment contracts terminated since the establishment of the state of emergency, it has increased with each reporting.

Of the 270,819 terminated labor contracts declared by Wednesday, as many as 50,390 were in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 47,781 were in the manufacturing industry and 37,750 were in the construction sector.

As for the employment contracts suspended since the declaration of the state of emergency, they had reached 1,027,117 on Wednesday, down from the number of 1,031,152 transmitted by MMPS the day before.

Of the 1,027,117 suspended contracts announced on Wednesday, 327,181 were in the manufacturing industry, 185,335 were in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 114,792 were in the HoReCa sector.