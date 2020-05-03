Number of foreign capital newly established companies drop by rd 20 pct in Q1 2020

The number of foreign capital newly established companies drop by 19.7 pct pct in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, to 1,201 units, according to the data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 1,201 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of USD 2.015 million, down 48.9 pct from January-March 2019.As of 31 March 2020, the largest number of foreign-owned companies were with investors from Italy, i.e. 49,079, but the highest share capital value belonged to Dutch companies, i.e. USD 12.704 billion, in 5,446 companies.At the end of March 2020, there were 228,093 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The amount of subscribed capital was USD 63.62 billion.