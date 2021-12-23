 
     
Number of SARS-CoV-2 infection cases with Omicron variant reaches 25 in Romania

With nine infection cases confirmed on Thursday, Romania has reached 25 cases of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron variant, informs the Ministry of Health, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"It is about six people (3 men and 3 women) aged between 19 and 84 in Bucharest, a 31-year-old man from Dambovita County with a travel history in the UK, a 43-year-old man from Bucharest Ilfov County with a travel history in Belgium and another 49-year-old from Prahova County," states the Ministry of Health.

According to the cited source, of these, 5 people are unvaccinated, the rest being immunized with the complete scheme.

