Octavian Berceanu, dismissed as National Environmental Guard commissioner general

Octavian-Alexandru Berceanu was released from the position of general commissioner, with the rank of state secretary, of the National Environmental Guard, by a decision of the Prime Minister Florin Citu published on Monday in the Official Journal.

By the same decision, it was decided that Alexandru Lucian Vasile, Deputy General Commissioner, will take over the duties of Chief of the National Environmental Guard, until the appointment of the head of the institution, in accordance with the law.