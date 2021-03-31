ONRC: 24,851 authorised individuals and legal entities registered in first two months of 2021

The number of registrations of authorised individuals and legal entities increased by 17.74% in the first two months of 2021 compared to the similar period of the previous year, to 24,851, of which 17,997 SRL (limited liability company), according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), as reported by AGERPRES.

The areas in which most registrations have been made are wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 5,721 (plus 23.8%), transport and storage - 3,033 (plus 30.85%) and construction - 2,945 (plus 8.51%).

In February 2021, as many as 13,757 authorised individuals and legal entities were registered, most of them in Bucharest (2,112) and the counties of Cluj (738), Ilfov (674) and Timis (617).