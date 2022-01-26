ONRC: 6,144 companies, authorized natural persons bankrupt in 2021

The number of companies and authorized natural persons (PFA) who went into insolvency increased by 7.9% in 2021, compared to the previous year, being registered 6,144 insolvencies, according to data posted on the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) website.

The highest number of insolvent companies and PFAs were registered in Bucharest, respectively 1,107, decreasing by 13.92% compared to 2020, when 1,286 insolvencies were registered.

On the next places in the insolvency hierarchy are the counties of Cluj, with 492 insolvencies (plus 28.8%), Bihor - 454 (plus 21.07%), Timis - 306 (plus 3.73%) and Iasi - 239 (plus 30.6%), Agerpres.ro informs.

The lowest insolvencies were registered in Covasna - 21 (minus 22.22% compared to the previous year), Harghita - 22 (minus 35.29%) and Tulcea - 28 (minus 9.68%).

By areas of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 1,785 (plus 5.56%), in construction - 1,044 (plus 16.39%) and in the processing industry - 748 (plus 14.02%).

In December 2021, 701 insolvencies were registered, most of them in Bucharest (111) and in the counties of Bihor (63), Cluj (43), Constanta and Prahova (33 each).