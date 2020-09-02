Orban: I ask MPs to be responsible, support budget revision as decided

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked parliamentarians to be responsible and to support the budget revision as decided by the Government, claiming that Social Democratic Party (PSD), after wanting to leave Romania without an Executive, wants to leave it also without a budget.

"After they wanted to leave Romania without a government, today, PSD wants to leave Romania without a budget. I ask the parliamentarians to support the emergency ordinance to revise the state budget, because it is built on analysis, impact studies and the resources we have. Any additional expenditure that is introduced in the debate of the state budget, the emergency ordinance of revision of the budget, will turn against all Romanians, will accentuate the imbalances and risks compromising the economic recovery prospects that we have built in the long term. I urge parliamentarians to be responsible and to support the budget rectification as we have decided," Ludovic Orban said at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters on Wednesday.He was asked about the fact that the PSD parliamentarians will amend the budget revision and will try to eliminate the phased increase in pensions and want to grant teachers an indemnity similar to the one granted to the doctors, of 2,500 lei.