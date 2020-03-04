Orban: Romania needs entrepreneurship, we rely on women-spawned entrepreneurial wave

Romania needs entrepreneurship, it needs to be reborn, and in this rebirth we cannot but rely on an entrepreneurial wave which, I feel, is whipped up by women, acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said at the Women in Economy 2020 Gala held this evening at the Romanian Athenaeum.

"Romania needs entrepreneurship, Romania needs a change in paradigm, Romania needs to appreciate the initiative, to appreciate the ladies - but gentlemen as well - who take responsibility, who are trailblazers, who take risks, who many times put their pleasures in the background - habits and maybe even their family - to get things going that will bring about performance, competitiveness, success. It's March, it's spring, nature is reborn and I dream beautifully about the rebirth of Romania, and in this process there's no way that we shouldn't rely on an entrepreneurial wave which, I feel, is whipped up by women," said Ludovic Orban.The acting PM pointed out that women have always been "a strong point" for Romania."If we look at sports or cultural performance, at many economic performances lately, we see that we have a strong point here that must be capitalised upon and must be stimulated. And, in my opinion, everything must start from toys, let the parents consider this aspect, that toys should encourage entrepreneurial spirit in both boys and girls. Conformism, submission, yielding to authority, learning by heart, the exclusive encouragement of memorization and reproduction must be replaced by a new vision of encouraging initiative, creativity, associativity, strong characters and spirits, capable of urging action, of rewarding someone when they have the courage to do something new and good, with positive effects," Orban stressed.The acting PM expressed confidence that Romania has "an enormous chance", given that it has "talented people", capable of being competitive."We have people who succeed when they get hired abroad, although they start from the bottom, who are asked to stay with the companies they work for. (...) This is why a change in administration is needed, a change in policy, a change in the vision of development drivers is required, and this development can only be based on initiative, entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation, development, on supporting all those who really want to take risks (...) and who have the ability to generate competitive business in any field of activity. I am relying on this beautiful, elegant wave spawned in this hall and maybe in every family with girls who will choose the path of initiative, business and success in life in their own right," Orban told the audience. AGERPRES