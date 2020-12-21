Orban: We are committed to give Romania a competent Government in shortest possible time

PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) are committed to give Romania "a competent Government, a responsible Government, a Government committed to reform the great public system", said on Monday, the liberal chairman Ludovic Orban.

"We are committed that in the shortest possible time to give Romania a competent Government, a responsible Government, a Government committed to reforming the great public systems, a Government that will put into practice a governing program which will ensure the growth of quality of life for each Romanian, the growth of public services, the infrastructure's development, the modernization of Romania", said Orban, after signing the 2020-2024 governing accord.

Leaders of PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Kelemen Hunor - have signed, Monday evening, the 2020-2024 governing agreement. At the ceremony, which took place at the Palace of Parliament, the coalition's nominated prime minister Florin Citu attended as well.

AGERPRES