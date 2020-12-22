 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban: We are prepared to run all procedures for gov't investiture in shortest time possible

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
negocieri coalitie orban

The members of the coalition are prepared to run the procedures to invest the government in the shortest time possible, said, on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, after the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace of the representatives of the coalition formed by the PNL, the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with President Klaus Iohannis.

"Since the moment of the elections, we decided to form a center-right coalition, which would offer Romania a government in the shortest time possible, which would have the capacity to conduct the large reforms Romania needs and the capacity to develop Romania," said the Liberal leader at the Palace of Parliament.

He said that at the Cotroceni Palace consultations they presented to the President the coalition agreement and the common will to work together.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.