Orban: We are prepared to run all procedures for gov't investiture in shortest time possible

The members of the coalition are prepared to run the procedures to invest the government in the shortest time possible, said, on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, after the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace of the representatives of the coalition formed by the PNL, the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with President Klaus Iohannis.

"Since the moment of the elections, we decided to form a center-right coalition, which would offer Romania a government in the shortest time possible, which would have the capacity to conduct the large reforms Romania needs and the capacity to develop Romania," said the Liberal leader at the Palace of Parliament.

He said that at the Cotroceni Palace consultations they presented to the President the coalition agreement and the common will to work together.

AGERPRES