OTP Bank Romania's Q1 consolidated net profit at RON 2 ml

OTP Bank Romania's Q1 consolidated net profit was RON two million, down 88 percent year-over-year, the financial institution said in a release on Friday.

The result was influenced by the lower revenues compared to the previous quarter, the higher operating expenses, and the new tax introduced in the banking sector in 2024, which requires the bank to pay an additional 2 percent of turnover. Consequently, the payable tax is now in excess of RON 13 million compared to RON 5 million in the previous quarter, told Agerpres.

The operating profit posted for Q1 2024 was RON 45 million, by 34 percent lower compared to Q4 2023.

Net interest income was 4 percent down from the previous quarter, at RON 177 million, net income from fees and commissions increased 41 percent, while other incomes were 30 percent down.

The total risk cost decreased by 19 percent compared to the previous quarter, reaching RON -29 million.

The volume of performing loans dipped 3 percent compared to the previous quarter, the volume of deposits decreased 2 percent from the last quarter of 2023, and the volume of corporate deposits went down 10 percent.

The bank's assets expressed in accordance with the local reporting standards reached RON 19.7 billion, in line with the figure recorded in 2023.

OTP Bank Romania is a subsidiary of OTP Group. After four years of steady and considerable growth in all business lines, OTP Bank Romania is moving towards a process of consolidating its portfolio and operations. In Romania, the members of OTP Group are: OTP Bank Romania, OTP Consulting, OTP Leasing, OTP Asset Management, OTP Factoring, OTP Advisors and OTP Bank Romania Foundation.

OTP Group is headquartered in Hungary and has been listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange since 1995.