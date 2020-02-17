Over 10,000 young people chose to leave Romania permanently in 2018 (INACO analysis)

More than 10,000 young people aged between 15 and 34 left Romania permanently in 2018, most of them from Bucharest, reveal findings of a recent analysis carried out by INACO - the Competitiveness Initiative.

Topping the ranking of places from where those who chose definitive migration is Bucharest City. It is followed by the counties of Iasi, Timis, Bacau, Galati, Mehedinti, Gorj, Salaj, Covasna and Harghita.A report by the World Bank called "Markets and People: Romania Country Economic Memorandum", quoted by INACO, shows that a child born in Romania is expected to reach only 60 percent of his or her productive potential as an adult.In this context, the document mentions that the outlook for the people of Bucharest-Ilfov is more positive, with a potential of 68 percent, followed by Cluj County, at 65 percent.At the opposite end, the counties that offer the smallest opportunities for education, health and life expectancy for young people are: Satu Mare (53pct), Calarasi (52pct), Ialomita (52pct) and Giurgiu (51pct).The conclusions of the Global Competitiveness Report highlight the fact that, overall, Romania is ranked 132nd in the world out of 137 countries analysed in terms of the ability to retain skilled human resources in the country.