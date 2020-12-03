Over 113,000 farmers, authorized for final payment of advance in 2020 Campaign

The Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) started, on December 2, the authorization of final payments, as the difference between the calculated amount and the amount granted in advance for the 2020 application year, the institution announced on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, a number of 113,390 farmers have been authorized for payment so far, with a total amount of 94.4 million euros, of which: 16.7 million euros from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), 2.26 million euros from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and 450,889 euros co-financed from the national budget (BN1).

The payments financed by the EAGF will be made at an exchange rate of 4.8725 lei for one euro, and payments financed by the EAFRD at an exchange rate of 4.7830 lei for one euro."APIA will continue to make payments for the 2020 Campaign at the same sustained pace, so that all beneficiaries receive the money they need in a timely manner," the statement said.