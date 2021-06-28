Over 133,000 high school graduates expected at national Baccalaureate exam

More than 133,000 high school graduates are expected to sit in the national Baccalaureate exam, June-July 2021 session, which begins on Monday with the written examination in Romanian Language and Literature.

On Tuesday, June 29, the examination in the compulsory subject depending on the study programme followed in high school will take place, and on Wednesday, June 30, the examination in the subject of their choice from the fields considered as the central part of the academic programme followed in high school will take place. The last written test, the test in the mother tongue and literature, is scheduled for Thursday, July 1. The exam is being organized in 802 centers.

According to the Ministry of Education, 133,663 candidates registered for the written tests, of whom 114,137 candidates from the 2021 class (graduating yeargroup), and 19,526 candidates from the previous class, respectively. More than 15,300 candidates will take the written tests of the Baccalaureate exam in the Capital.

The final results will be made public on July 9.

In accordance with the legal provisions in force, the following prevention and protection measures must be ensured in the classrooms: each examination center will have medical assistance, equipment and protective materials (disinfectants, masks, etc.); the entrances/exits, as well as the direction of travel on the corridors, will be properly signaled and disinfected regularly; in the classrooms where the tests take place, the seats are established so that there is a distance of 1 meter from each other between the candidates, in rows and between rows; in case this cannot be done, the maximum possible spacing will be ensured; each person who has the right of access to the school will receive a mask on arrival and, if requested, on departure; classrooms will have hand sanitizers; the protective mask must be worn inside the examination center; the collection of worn masks will be done in specially arranged and signalized places. At the same time, the exchange of personal items is prohibited.

To be declared promoted, a high school graduate must meet the following conditions, cumulatively: recognition/equivalence/support of all samples for the assessment of language and digital skills; taking all written tests and obtaining a grade of 5 (at least) in each of them; obtaining an average of 6 (at least) in the written tests.