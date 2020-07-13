Over 210 tons of waste from sanitary units, seized and destroyed

Police officers with the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Directorate of Romania's General Police Inspectorate (IGPR) have seized over 211,600 kilograms of hazardous waste collected by various economic agents from the health units that provide medical care to the SARS-CoV-2, as part of a wide-ranging action at EU Member State level, informs an IGPR press release sent, on Monday, to AGERPRES

"Between June 9 and July 1, the police officers with the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Directorate, from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, acted to prevent and penalize criminal and contravention deeds in relation to the associated regime of hazardous waste resulting from medical activities, especially those from the health units that manage the limitation of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," reads the release.

The action took place simultaneously at the waste producers, on two levels, both from the generator to the incinerator / eliminator, and in the neutralization / incineration / disposal area.

As a result of the actions, the medical waste was destroyed and disposed of in safe conditions, for public health, and, subsequently, the administrative penalization of the economic operators was ordered, as well as the temporary closure of the activity of an incinerator.

"The subsequent infestation with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by not destroying and not disposing of the waste was thus avoided, in compliance with the procedures issued by the National Institute of Public Health," states IGPR.

Six criminal cases are being prosecuted, in which 17 persons are being investigated, three of whom were detained and, subsequently, the measure of pre-trial detention was ordered against them.

At the same time, 43 contravention sanctions were applied, amounting to 454,800 lei and 40 warnings, as per Government Decision 857/2011 establishing and sanctioning offenses to public health standards, with the subsequent amendments and completions, as well as per the environment-related legislation.