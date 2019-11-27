Over 2,100 military, over 790 police officers to participate in missions outside border in 2020

The Supreme Council for the Country's Defense (CSAT) approved, on Wednesday, the military forces that will take part in missions outside the country in 2020.

Thus, over 2,100 military with the Ministry of National Defence and over 790 police staff with the Internal Affairs Ministry will take part in missions outside the borders.

"It's a pretty high increase, an increase of over 200 persons who will participate next year over the current year, of which it's important to mention that over 800 of them will participate in the mission in Afghanistan. On the part of the Internal Affairs Ministry we've approved over 790 military and police staff who will participate in different missions where we are part, outside Romania. You can see from this impressive number, Army plus Interior [Affairs], that Romania takes very seriously its mission to offer security, to export security in areas where this desideratum is still not achieved. We are part of many missions, and our military are very appreciated everywhere where they participate," said, on Wednesday, President Iohannis, after the CSAT meeting.