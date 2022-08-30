Over 40 productions in competition for grand prize at Alter-Native International Short Film Festival

The pre-selection jury of the Alter-Native 30 International Short Film Festival of Targu Mures has selected 42 short films from the 841 entered in the competition, for the grand prize of the event, which will take place between September 28 and October 2, at the Palace of Culture in central Targu Mures.

"According to the decision of the pre-selection jury, 42 short films were admitted in the competition program of approximately nine hours, among which there are 19 fiction films, 15 animations, 4 documentaries and 4 experimental films. Among the most appreciated films, Romania and France have seven each, Hungary six, Russia five, and Estonia four creations. In total, 17 countries are represented. The members of the pre-selection jury were: Otília Ármeán (university lecturer at Sapientia University), György Durst (producer), Jenő Hartyándi (independent filmmaker), Szabolcs Előd Németh (journalist, film critic, at the same time the artistic director of the Alter-Native festival), Tibor Schneider (director, cameraman at Romanian Television)," the organizers said in a press release, told Agerpres.

According to the organizers, a novelty this year is the regional competition, which is a separate section, open only to Transylvanian filmmakers.

"Nine short films are competing for the Ervin Schnedarek Prize, including six short films, one animation and two documentaries. They will be screened in the Small Hall, and two of them have been selected in the main competition program. The list of selected films will be available soon on the renewed website of the festival, www.alternativeiff.ro," according to the press release.

The partners of the 30th edition of the Alter-Native International Short Film Festival are Mures County Council, Targu Mures University of Arts, Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Center Bucharest, while Targu Mures City Hall, National Cinematography Center, Communitas Foundation and Bethlen Gábor Fund (Hungary) are the festival's financiers.