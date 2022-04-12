Over 420 Ukrainian refugees staying in Alba county

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees were in the county of Alba on Tuesday, spread out to 25 territorial administrative units in the area of the entire county, according to the official records of Alba County Center for Management and Intervention Coordination.

From the 426 refugees, there are 190 minors, 182 women and 54 men, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the county's residence city, Alba Iulia, there are 145 refugees, 35 in the city of Ocna Mures, 28 in Blaj municipality and 27 in the commune of Ciugud. Another 24 Ukrainians, among which 23 are children, are in Unirea, at the Dumbrava Monastery. The rest are housed in other 20 locations all around the county.