 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 420 Ukrainian refugees staying in Alba county

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees were in the county of Alba on Tuesday, spread out to 25 territorial administrative units in the area of the entire county, according to the official records of Alba County Center for Management and Intervention Coordination.

From the 426 refugees, there are 190 minors, 182 women and 54 men, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the county's residence city, Alba Iulia, there are 145 refugees, 35 in the city of Ocna Mures, 28 in Blaj municipality and 27 in the commune of Ciugud. Another 24 Ukrainians, among which 23 are children, are in Unirea, at the Dumbrava Monastery. The rest are housed in other 20 locations all around the county.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.