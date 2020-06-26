Over 54pct of Romania's households connected to sewerage systems in 2019

Over 10.5 million inhabitants had their households connected to sewerage systems in 2019, making up 54.2% of Romania's resident population, by 221,883 more people than in 2018, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Friday.

Regarding wastewater treatment, the population connected to the sewerage systems equipped with treatment plants was 10.26 million people, making up 52.9% of the country's resident population, by 229,014 more than in 2018.The increases were the result of households getting conceded to newly built sewerage networks, and the commissioning of new wastewater treatment plants.By development regions, the largest share of the population connected to sewerage systems in total resident population was reported in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (87.2%), followed by the Centru region (66.8%) and West (60.7%).The lowest degree of connection to sewerage systems was reported in the development regions: Sud-Muntenia (37.4%), North-East (37.6%) and South-West Oltenia (41.2%).According to INS, the urban population connected to the sewerage systems in 2019 was 9.5 million people, making up 90.9% of the urban resident population of Romania, while in the countryside a number of 1.012 million people benefited sewerage services, making up 11.3% of the rural resident population of Romania.