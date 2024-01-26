Over 63,900 travelers, including 6,357 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Jan 25

Approximately 134,800 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 42,900 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Thursday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 63,940 travelers of whom 6,357 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on January 25, the IGPF said.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10, 2022 is 7,192,882, the IGPF reports.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 39 illegal acts (23 crimes and 16 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately RON 172,200.

Fines worth over RON 15,180 were also issued.

21 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.