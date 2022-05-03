Parliament dismantles friendship groups with Russian Federation, Belarus

The joint plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate approved on Tuesday the abolition of the friendship parliamentary groups with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

The proposal to dismantle the two friendship groups was made by the Romanian Group of the Inter-parliamentary Union (GRUI).

GRUI informed the Standing Bureau of Parliament that the parliamentary groups of PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) withdrew their representatives from the Romania-Russian Federation Parliamentary Friendship Group and proposed the abolition of this group, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In the spirit of the Romanian Parliament's statement on the situation in Ukraine, we propose to the standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies the abolition of the Friendship Group with the Russian Federation, while showing thus, once again, our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, which is a victim of the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," reads the GRUI press release.

The Romania-Belarus Friendship Group was also disbanded after PSD, PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union) and UDMR (the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) withdrew their members, but also as a result of the adoption at the EU level of an additional package of sanctions against this country, as a result of the support granted to the Russian Federation "in organizing the aggression against Ukraine."