Romanian Parliament informed about entry, stationing and operation of Portuguese detachment on Romanian territory

The plenum of Parliament on Wednesday took note of the letter of the President Klaus Iohannis informing the Senators and Deputies about the entry, stationing and operation of a Portuguese detachment on the Romanian territory in order to fulfill the post-consolidation missions to deter and defend NATO.

"The illegal and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has severely affected European and Euro-Atlantic regional security and has generated a negative global projection. The Supreme Court of the European Allied Forces (SACEUR) has proposed and received the support of allied nations for the establishment of increased vigilance measures," reads President Iohannis' letter.

The head of state says in the same document that "at the NATO level, more measures are being taken without delay in preparation of the allied forces for the significant long-term strengthening of the deterrence and defence position on the Eastern Flank, especially on the Black Sea, by the deployment of allied troops and by the establishment of the Romanian battle group, with France as its leading nation, and the Portuguese authorities also approved the national contribution to the activities of increased vigilance."

President Iohannis informs Parliament that, following the analysis of the security situation in the region, (...) at the proposal of the Prime Minister and after consulting the Supreme Council of National Defence, he approved the entry, stationing and operation of the Portuguese detachment, which consists of 223 soldiers and the related equipment on the Romanian territory in order to fulfill the missions subsumed to the strengthening of NATO deterrence and defence position.

AGERPRES