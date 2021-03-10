Parliament plenary session to ratify Council's Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053, cancelled

The joint standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday cancelled the joint plenary of Parliament, which was to be held from 2 p.m., for the ratification of Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the European Union's own resources system, according to AGERPRES.

"Today's plenary session has been postponed. There are several reasons. One of them is that the voting system must be put into online operation as well, because the Senate - Chamber system is not yet compatible and in order to be so, the Senate House has to be compatible with the Chamber of Deputies, too. Technical tests are now being done and it is possible to be in operation by next week. The other reason is that a Government meeting is scheduled and the ministers cannot attend the parliament plenary session. And there is also the discussion about the positioning of the parties," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, said, at the Palace of Parliament, after the meeting of the leadership of the two chambers.