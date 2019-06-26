 
     
Parliament to hold extraordinary session on July 3 for appointments to BNR, Fiscal Council, media watchdog

Agerpres
BNR

According to a decision made on Wednesday by Parliament's joint standing bureaus, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will convene on July 3 in an extraordinary session for the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the Fiscal Council, and of the President of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA).

On Monday, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced that following talks with Premier Viorica Dancila, the ruling coalition will back Mugur Isarescu for another term as governor of the National Bank of Romania.

