Parliamentary2020/Razvan Cuc: Transportation field, PSD's priority for the future government of Romania

The governing programme developed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) for the period 2020 -2024 includes measures aimed at supporting all areas of activity, among which transport is a priority, Social Democratic Deputy Razvan Cuc said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"In fact, it is a continuation of the projects that began or were planned to be implemented during the government, until the end of last year. The Social Democrats seek, through their programme, to unblock the many investments that the Liberals have frozen for reasons known only to them, which made Romania reach the tail of Europe in terms of evolution, attracting funds, raising the living standards of its citizens," said the former Minister of Transport.

Razvan Cuc explained that during the PSD government, investments in road infrastructure were a priority, and for this reason, the governing programme 2020-2024 includes measures on investments for the construction of highways, further modernization of national roads, rehabilitation of the railway network and development of multimodal and aerial transport.

The former Minister of Transport added that the navigability on the Danube River must be increased.

Razvan Cuc opens the PSD Neamt list for the Senate.