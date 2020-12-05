Singurul Exit Poll din Romania disponibil online, 06.12.2020 21.00. Au mai rămas 30 ore 28 minute
 
     
ParliamentaryElection2020/End of first day of voting in most eastern constituencies from New Zealand, Australia

The first day of voting abroad in the Romanian election for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies has come to an end in the most eastern polling stations organised in Australia - Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and in New Zealand - Auckland, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs Saturday.

"The voting process unfolded in very good conditions and there was no need to extend the vote," states a release sent to AGERPRES by the MAE.

At 14:00 (Romania time) the first day of voting ends at the polling stations held in Seoul, Tokyo, Perth, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

At 13:00 (Romania time), the first day of voting began at the section held on the east coast of Canada, in Dieppe.

Voting is being conducted in 696 sections of the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, China, Philippines, Malaysia, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Indonesia, Kingdom of Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Sultanate of Oman, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Qatar, Russian Federation, Turkey, South Africa, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Hellenic Republic, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Lithuania, Latvia, Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Switzerland France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Republic of North Macedonia, Kingdom of Morocco, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Portugal, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland , Senegal, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Canada.

Romanian citizens with their domicile or residence abroad can vote in the parliamentary elections in any of the 748 sections organized abroad, both Saturday and Sunday.

