ParliamentaryElection2020/George Simion: 15,000 Romanians joined AUR in 24 hours only

As many as 15,000 Romanians joined the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), following the call launched on Monday by the leaders of this political party, AUR co-chair George Simion stated on Tuesday.

"As many as 15,000 Romanians have joined AUR, which is the only patriotic, Christian and conservative force in the Romanian Parliament, in 24 hours only, after the call launched on Monday by the co-chairs of this political entity, George Simion and Claudiu Tarziu," reads a press release of AUR sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

AUR will have 46 Senators and Deputies in Parliament, according to the same source.