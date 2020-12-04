Singurul Exit Poll din Romania disponibil online, 06.12.2020 21.00. Au mai rămas 1 zile 23 ore 39 minute
 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/ Iohannis: I will personally lead effort to coagulate all democratic and reformist forces

Agerpres
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that after the parliamentary elections he would "personally" lead the effort to "coagulate all democratic and reformist forces."

"Four years without elections come next, so we have a historic chance for a stable government that will implement those reform measures that have always been postponed but are essential for development. For this to be possible, the December 6 vote must lead to the establishment of a solid majority, able and willing to work for the benefit of Romanians," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He added that December 6 is the day when Romania can "permanently separate from those who kept it underdeveloped."

"I will personally lead this effort to coagulate all the democratic and reformist forces that are committed to Romania's progress. At the same time, December 6 is the day when Romania can finally part with those who have kept it underdeveloped and tried to derail it from its European and democratic path," Iohannis said.

According to the head of state, "in order to enter a new stage of prosperity and development," Romania needs the involvement of each of its citizens.

"Dear Romanians, on December 6 I am expecting all of you vote!," he transmitted.

