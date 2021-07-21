Passenger transport companies are almost bankrupt, Government must unlock situation

Passenger transport companies are almost bankrupt after a year and a half of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and in this context the Government needs to take measures for unblocking the situation, according to the representatives of the Confederation of Operators and Authorized Transporters of Romania (COTAR).

"Railroads have been blocked lately because of the heatwave, which jeopardized the passengers, and this shows that there is a need for authorized road transportation. After a year and a half of restrictions caused by the pandemic, transport companies are almost bankrupt. The most important route of passenger transportation in this period, the summer route Bucharest - Constanta, was blocked today, on both ways. It is not the first, nor the last incident of this type. If before the pandemic the road transporters could intervene in order to take on the passengers, it is getting harder and harder, after companies have been forced to greatly reduce their number of coaches and buses, but also the number of drivers. In the meantime, for passenger transport companies there was no way found to compensate the losses during the pandemic. This situation can lead to the blockage of transportation throughout the country, and until now it seems that nobody realizes the short, medium and long term consequences of bankruptcy, in good conscience, of authorized transporters in Romania," the transporters mention, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In COTAR's vision, the chaos created on the railway towards and from the seaside could have not existed, if road passenger transports had operated like before the pandemic, agerpres.ro confirms.