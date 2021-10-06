Patriarch Daniel about the fire at Constanța hospital: To rest the souls of the dead in the light, peace and love of the crucified and risen Christ

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel has expressed his deep sorrow for the tragedy that took place on October 1 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta, basilica reports.

In a message published following the fire that broke out in the intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients in the Black Sea port city of Constanta on the back of two other deadly hospital fires within the last year in Romania, Patriarch Daniel offered prayers to God “to rest the souls of the dead in the light, peace and love of the crucified and risen Christ.”

The Romanian Patriarch said he offers his prayers in “moments of deep suffering and turmoil.”

The Patriarch of Romania expressed his condolences to the “families, relatives and friends” of those who lost their lives in the blaze.

The Patriarch also conveyed “a warm message of encouragement” to the entire medical staff, who “is fighting the pandemic in particularly difficult conditions.”