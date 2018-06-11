PG Lazar discusses with Venice Commission delegation about amendments to justice laws, independence of prosecutors

The topics that were discussed on Monday by Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar and the Venice Commission delegation aimed at the amendments and additions that have been recently brought to the Justice Laws, aspects regarding the independence of prosecutors, their statute and magistrates' accountability.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar met at the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) headquarters with a delegation of the Venice Commission, that was made up of Honorary President of the Venice Commission Hanna Suchocka (Poland), Secretary of the Venice Commission Thomas Markert, head of the Democratic Institutions and Fundamental Rights Division of the Venice Commission Artemiza-Tatiana Chisca, member of the Venice Commission Kaarlo Tuori (Finland), substitute members of the Commission Nicolae Esanu (the Republic of Moldova) and Jean-Claude Scholsem (Belgium).On behalf of the Public Prosecution Service also attending the meeting were first deputy prosecutor general Laura Oprean, counselors of the prosecutor general Ovidiu Predescu, Ionel Sentes and Cornelia-Adriana Sandru and representative of the Judiciary Section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice Irina Kuglay."Within the meeting there were tackled aspects regarding the latest amendments and additions brought to the Justice laws, with the talks focusing on the independence of prosecutors, their statute and magistrates' accountability," the release shows.