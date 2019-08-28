Philosopher Noica's house at Paltinis to become tourist attraction

Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif said on Wednesday that he will get involved into the house of philosopher Constantin Noica at the Paltinis mountain resort becoming open to visitors.

"I have not talked to the owners directly. If the local public administration fails, we, the ministry, will get involved. But normally they should manage it locally. It is a tourist attraction. ( ...) Normally, the local administration should be involved, if the local administration does not succeed, I will get directly involved. But that is their job," said Trif.At present, Noica's house at Paltinis is owned by author and philosopher Gabriel Liiceanu, according to director of the ASTRA County Library in Sibiu, Silviu Bors."The house belonged to the library. It was a subsidiary of us," Bors told AGERPRES.Tourists visiting the Paltinis resort can see the tomb of Constantin Noica, in the courtyard of a hermitage. Also, tourists can see from outside a cottage where philosopher and essayist Constantin Noica lived the last years of his life.