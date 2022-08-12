Photography exhibition 'Noi, Poporul/We the People' to be opened August 17, in Craiova, itinerant across country

The itinerant photography exhibition "Noi, Poporul/We the People", which marks the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania, will be opened on August 17, starting with 18:00 hrs, in Mihai Viteazul Square, Craiova, informs a press release from the US Embassy sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the cited source, the launch event will include the viewing of the exhibition in Mihai Viteazul Square, followed by the official opening, which will take place at the Craiova Art Museum in Calea Unirii no. 15, starting at 19.00 hrs.

Speeches will be delivered by Public Affairs Counselor Timothy Gerhardson, Mayor of Craiova Lia Olguya Vasilescu; President of the Dolj County Council Dorin-Cosmin Vasile, Prefect of Dolj County Dan Diaconu, Head of the Diplomatic Archives department within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doru Gheorghe Liciu, AGERPRES National News Agency Director General Claudia Nicolae and the project manager with the University of Craiova, Professor Leonardo Geo Manescu.

The exhibition, which focuses on the topic "Noi, Poporul"/"We the People", the famous Preamble to the United States Constitution, is meant to be a thematic photo essay that explores the diplomatic, security, economic, cultural relations between the Romanian and the American peoples.

"This collection of interactions between the two nations illustrates the fact that the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania is accessible to everyone. It is an exhibition that broadly captures the interactions between the two peoples, since the beginning of the Strategic Partnership in 1997. The 150 photographs contained in this exhibition create a personal framework for the Strategic Partnership, from the past and from the present, and offer the opportunity to experience the friendship and collaboration between the two peoples in a new way," the organizers state.

AGERPRES National News Agency contributed a number of 20 photos from the photo stream and from the Photographic Archive. The Diplomatic Archives Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also contributed 13 photos.

The photography exhibition will be present in Craiova (August 17 - September 19), Timisoara (September 23 - October 24), Cluj-Napoca (October 28 - December 5), Sibiu (December 9, 2022 - January 9, 2023), Iasi (January 13 2023 - February 13, 2023), Constanta (February 17, 2023 - March 20, 2023), Bucharest (March 24, 2023 - April 24, 2023).

The event is organized by the US Embassy, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania - Diplomatic Archives Department, with AGERPRES National News Agency and in collaboration with the University of Craiova.