PM Ciolacu: We will recover delayed milestones from PNRR on energy at accelerated pace.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomes the announcement of the European Commission regarding the payment request number two from the PNRR and says that the two delayed milestones in the field of energy will be recovered at an extremely alert pace so that Romania collects all the money allocated, told Agerpres.

"I welcome the European Commission's announcement regarding the approval of payment request No. 2 from the PNRR. Following the efforts of the Minister of European Investments and Projects last week, we managed to reduce the amount withheld from this tranche from 150 million to only 50 million euros. But, as I said today at the meeting of the Interministerial Coordination Council of PNRR, we are not giving up a single cent of this money! There are two overdue milestones on energy that we will recover at an extremely alert pace, so that Romania collects all the allocated money!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He emphasizes that the priority now is to complete all the milestones in the payment request number three.

"Tomorrow we will take another step and vote in Parliament on the reform of special pensions", adds the prime minister.

Ciolacu affirms that the Government, the Parliament and all other state institutions, involved in this national reform plan, will work as much as necessary, so that Romania moves forward with this request for payment.

"This summer, reforms have priority over vacations for state employees!" concludes the prime minister.