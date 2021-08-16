PM Citu: 8,400 new positions for volunteer contract servicemen and operations NCOs to be set up

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday that a government decision will be approved for setting up 8,400 new positions for volunteer contract servicemen and operations NCOs.

Speaking at the homecoming ceremony for the 108 rescue firefighters who joined the Greek authorities' wildfire quelling efforts, PM Citu said: "We have already taken steps to strengthen the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) and its subordinate units. We are about to approve a government decision establishing 8,400 new positions for volunteer contract servicemen and operations NCOs; 1,400 will be hired this year, so that by 2025 you can recover a significant part of the jobs lost in recent years."

Citu congratulated the firefighters and told them that the Romanians are proud of them. He also underlined the importance of using European funds for the proper equipment of the firefighting crews, pointing out that the special vehicles used in Greece were bought this year, Agerpres informs.

Also attending the event held on the esplanade of the National Intervention Coordination and Management Center in Ciolpani were Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and the Head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat.