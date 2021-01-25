 
     
PM Citu: Decision on reopening of schools - on February 2, based on health situation

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Monday that the decision to reopen schools will be made on February 2, noting that he wants the schools to be reopened, but what matters is the health situation, "because conditions cannot be relaxed too much and then have pressure put on the health system".

"We said, the president of Romania said as well, that we will make a firm decision on February 2. We are watching until then what happens to the epidemiological situation in Romania, if we have a worsening of the situation. Personally, of course I want, like everyone else, for schools to be opened, and the economy to be opened, but it doesn't matter what I want, what matters is the health situation, because we cannot relax the conditions too much and then have pressure put on the health system," Citu stated in Parliament, before the meeting of the governing coalition leaders.

In the prime minister's opinion, the vaccination campaign could allow the relaxation of conditions in the next period.

