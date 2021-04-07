 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: I call on private sector and entrepreneurs to back vaccination campaign

HORECA
HORECA

Prime Minister Florin Citu called on the private sector and entrepreneurs on Wednesday to support the vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, mentioning that he sent HORECA representatives to help vaccinate all employees, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I would like to appeal, as I have appealed to local authorities, local elected officials, county council presidents, even the Church, I would like to appeal to the private sector and to entrepreneurs to support the vaccination campaign. In the discussion I had with HORECA yesterday I said very clearly and those in this sector agreed to vaccinate, to help vaccinate all employees in the HORECA sector," said Citu after the Government meeting.

He said he was asking for help from the private sector, and that a joint effort was needed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.