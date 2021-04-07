PM Citu: I call on private sector and entrepreneurs to back vaccination campaign

Prime Minister Florin Citu called on the private sector and entrepreneurs on Wednesday to support the vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, mentioning that he sent HORECA representatives to help vaccinate all employees, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I would like to appeal, as I have appealed to local authorities, local elected officials, county council presidents, even the Church, I would like to appeal to the private sector and to entrepreneurs to support the vaccination campaign. In the discussion I had with HORECA yesterday I said very clearly and those in this sector agreed to vaccinate, to help vaccinate all employees in the HORECA sector," said Citu after the Government meeting.

He said he was asking for help from the private sector, and that a joint effort was needed.