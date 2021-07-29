PM Citu: I expect each minister to present budget execution in the following days

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he expected each and every minister to present to the public the budget execution for the portfolio he leads in the coming days, underscoring that this is an "essential" indicator for the assessment of their professionalism.

"These days I have been asked very often about the budget execution of each ministry. Romanians need to know how public money is spent. I expect that in the next few days each minister will publicly present the budget execution for the ministry he leads. It is imperative to be transparent. Romanians must know the stage of execution of each project for which money was requested at the beginning of the year. Budget execution is an essential indicator for assessing the professionalism of each minister in the government I lead," Citu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.