PM Citu: In Romania, anti-COVID vaccine is free and remains free

The anti-COVID vaccine is and will remain free in Romania, the Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday, during a video conference with the county prefects, adding that there have already been orders launched for continuing the vaccination campaign in the fall and next year as well.

"You all need to be involved during this period because the vaccine remains free to all Romanians. And here I would like to clarify - the free vaccine must be available for all Romanians, because, in Romania, the vaccine is free and will remain free. There are no talks at this moment within the Romanian Government of changing things, on the contrary, we already have orders made for continuing the vaccination campaign in the fall as well, in order to continue this vaccination campaign next year as well, because we do not know exactly how the pandemic will evolve. So, in Romania, the vaccine stays, it is free, there are no talks within the Government that would change these matters and (the vaccine, ed. n.) remains free during this period," Citu said, quoted by Agerpres.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday, in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest) that the anti-COVID vaccination could be done at a cost, based on the anti-flu vaccination model.

Orban did not specify when the chargeable vaccination could begin, saying that it will occur "in a certain future".