PM Citu on Civil Defence Day: We celebrate activity of those involved in disaster prevention and response

Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message on Romania's Civil Defence Day on Sunday, underscoring that the activity of all those involved in disaster prevention and response has a significant impact, those acting for saving communities threatened by natural disasters or other on the brink situations.

"Today, on the occasion of the Civil Defence Day of Romania, we celebrate the entire activity carried out by the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations, as well as the other specialists involved in the disaster prevention and response supply. (...) The contribution of the Department for Emergency Situations is relevant in the management mechanism of emergency situations, through continuous modernising and acquiring new responsibilities in the area of civil protection. These have been operationally approved, through numerous interventions in front of challenges occurred including in the COVID-19 pandemic context, through the activity of the National Coordination and Intervention Management centre," the Prime Minister mentioned.

According to him, the integrated system of emergency situations coordinated by the Department for Emergency Situations and the structures in its coordination have visibly evolved and managed to place themselves in the top raking alongside similar international services.

"The national and international context force us to maintain the same quality standards, be resilient, and in their support the governance programme grants a major importance to developing and consolidating this vital sector for the population. Given that on March 1 we also celebrate World Civil Defence Day, I reaffirm the professionalism and expertise which the representatives of civil protection gained these years, confirmed in the support missions provided to other states, such as Albania, Lebanon, Croatia, strongly affected by explosions, earthquakes, floods, as well as through the fast international assistance aimed at providing equipment or material for subsistence," Florin Citu added.

AGERPRES .