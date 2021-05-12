PM Citu reconfirmed, in meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, Gov't objective to ensure post-pandemic sustainable economic growth

Prime Minister Florin Citu reconfirmed, during the meeting he had with Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, on Wednesday, in Brussels, the Romanian Government's objective to ensure a post-pandemic economic relaunch and a sustainable economic growth, with emphasis on "reforms and investments."

"Reforms and investments, that's what I insisted on! An excellent discussion with Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, regarding the fiscal and budgetary aspects of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience. I reconfirmed the Government's objective to ensure a post-pandemic economic relaunch and a sustainable economic growth," wrote the head of the Executive on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister had discussions with Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport, and Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission. On Tuesday evening, Florin Citu participated in a working dinner with the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.