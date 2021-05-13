PM Citu: Record-high state budget tax collections due to voluntary compliance

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared at the end of Thursday's government meeting that the Romanians' tax compliance has increased in the past two years, mainly due - in his opinion - to the predictability of the fiscal policy.

"We have the best strategy so far, because voluntary compliance has increased for the first time in these two years. I cannot give you the figures for April, but I can tell you that state budget collections are at a record-high following voluntary compliance. We didn't increase taxes in recent years, on the contrary, we introduced certain facilities, we didn't usher in new taxes, and yet this is the result of predictability - because this was the key, we promised Romanians, entrepreneurs that we would not change the taxes, and we kept our word last year and we'll keep it this year too; now taxpayers duly pay what they owe. So we have voluntary compliance - that's important. We see an increase in voluntary compliance," Citu told a news conference.

The Prime Minister considers that the move to digitalisation is very important for eradicating tax evasion.

"Regarding the eradication of tax evasion - because we have to admit that it exists - the solution we proposed from the very beginning is digitalisation. The cash registers were this year connected to the National Tax Administration Authority, we will also introduce e-invoicing this year, the electronic invoicing that has worked wonders for a country with tax evasion issues such as Italy, and you'll see that it will work for Romania too, reducing tax evasion or the VAT collection gap," Citu specified, reports agerpres.